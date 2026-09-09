IMD warns heavy rain Thursday, Odisha could see heaviest downpours
India
Heads up if you're in eastern or northeastern India, IMD says to expect some serious rain this Thursday.
Odisha could see the heaviest downpours, while Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh are also likely to get soaked.
IMD warns thunderstorms, lightning risk
Odisha's rainy spell might last until September 13.
IMD is also warning about thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (up to 60km/h) in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Gangetic West Bengal.
Plus, there's a risk of lightning strikes in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, so it's smart to stay indoors if you can.