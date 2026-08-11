IMD warns heavy rains across central eastern northeastern India
India
Heads up, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says big rains are coming for central, eastern, and northeastern India until August 17.
Eastern Rajasthan could see a downpour on August 12 thanks to a low-pressure system, while Odisha should brace for heavy showers on August 12-13 from a Bay of Bengal system.
The western Himalayas are also in for some wet days.
Monsoon 12% below normal
Despite all the rain talk, India's overall monsoon is still 12% below normal so far.
Flash flood alerts are out for parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand (like Chamba and Chamoli) because the ground is already soaked.
In just the last day, eastern Rajasthan got hit with at least 30cm of rain and western Madhya Pradesh saw 21cm or more, so keep an eye out if you're in these areas!