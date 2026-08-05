IMD warns heavy to very heavy rain on August 6

This spike in rainfall is thanks to an active monsoon trough, plus cyclonic circulations and a western disturbance.

Uttarakhand faces high risk of landslides and rising river levels; Bihar and Uttar Pradesh could see thunderstorms and lightning, and Jharkhand could see waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Fisherfolk should avoid the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal due to rough seas.

IMD urges everyone in affected areas to follow local safety guidelines, so stay indoors if you can.