IMD warns heavy Wednesday rain for Assam Meghalaya and Bihar
India
Heads up, IMD says a big rainy day is coming this Wednesday!
Assam and Meghalaya could see extremely heavy showers, while Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Bihar are also in for some serious downpours.
The monsoon is in full swing, so keep those umbrellas handy.
Widespread rain across India expected
It's not just the Northeast: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya are looking at intense rainfall.
Up north, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir should prep for strong showers too.
Even Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and places out west and south like Konkan and Goa and parts of Maharashtra, coastal and interior parts of Karnataka are likely to get drenched as the active monsoon continues past August 5.