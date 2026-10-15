IMD warns Himachal Pradesh of rain and snowfall today
Heads up if you are in Himachal Pradesh: IMD says rain and even some snowfall are expected across the state today.
There's a yellow alert for thunderstorms and lightning in Una, Bilaspur, and Shimla, so it is a good idea to stay indoors if you can.
Higher-altitude areas could see light to moderate snowfall or rain, with more showers possible on October 16-17.
Himachal temperatures fall 2 to 4°C
Temperatures are dropping by two to four degrees Celsius over the next two days before things settle down again.
Yesterday saw Una at a warm 33.4 degrees Celsius, while hill towns like Shimla (23.2 degrees Celsius), Dharamshala (27 degrees Celsius), and Manali (19.8 degrees Celsius) felt much cooler:
Kukumseri in Lahaul-Spiti was coldest at just 0.3 degrees Celsius.
The IMD expects dry weather to return from October 18-20.