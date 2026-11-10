IMD warns Himachal Pradesh: rain and snow through Nov 15
India
Heads up if you're in Himachal Pradesh, IMD says the weather's about to get chilly and wet.
Starting today, expect rain in the hills and both rain and snow up in higher areas through November 15.
This wintry mix isn't stopping soon; showers on November 12-13, then rain and snowfall again on November 14-15.
IMD issues yellow alerts, Kukumseri -1.8C
IMD has put out yellow alerts for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi on November 12, and in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla on November 13.
Temperatures are already freezing in spots like Kukumseri in Lahaul-Spiti district (-1.8 Celsius), with both day and night temperatures set to dip even further, so bundle up if you're heading out!