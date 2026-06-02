IMD warns Kerala of orange alerts, monsoon due June 4 India Jun 02, 2026

Heads up, Kerala!

The India Meteorological Department, or IMD, says you're in for some serious rain over the next few days, with orange alerts (that's 11 to 20cm of rainfall) out for several districts.

The southwest monsoon is expected to officially hit the state by June 4, so umbrellas and raincoats might be your best friends this week.