IMD warns Kerala of orange alerts, monsoon due June 4
India
Heads up, Kerala!
The India Meteorological Department, or IMD, says you're in for some serious rain over the next few days, with orange alerts (that's 11 to 20cm of rainfall) out for several districts.
The southwest monsoon is expected to officially hit the state by June 4, so umbrellas and raincoats might be your best friends this week.
Kerala sees showers, lightning, gusty winds
Between June 2 and June 6, most of Kerala will see widespread showers, lightning, and gusty winds.
Four districts get orange alerts on Wednesday, rising to eight on Thursday, while others stay on yellow alert.
Thunderstorms with winds up to 50km per hour are likely almost everywhere except Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam.