IMD warns May 3 rain hail Andhra Pradesh faces heatwave India May 02, 2026

Heads up, IMD says May 3 is going to be a weather roller coaster across India.

Expect heavy rain in the northeast (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya) and in West Bengal, Sikkim and the south (Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry).

Up north in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, hailstorms are likely to hit.