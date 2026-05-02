IMD warns May 3 rain hail Andhra Pradesh faces heatwave
India
Heads up, IMD says May 3 is going to be a weather roller coaster across India.
Expect heavy rain in the northeast (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya) and in West Bengal, Sikkim and the south (Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry).
Up north in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, hailstorms are likely to hit.
IMD links extremes to climate change
Andhra Pradesh is set for heatwave conditions. Elsewhere, temperatures could soar above 40 degrees Celsius.
IMD points out that climate change is making these extreme combos (heat waves and heavy rain) way more common across South Asia.