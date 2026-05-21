IMD warns Nautapa 9-day heatwave will hit North India

Banda Uttar Pradesh records 48°C

Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh are already feeling the burn. Banda (UP) just clocked a wild 48 Celsius, the highest in India so far this season.

The IMD has put out heatwave alerts: avoid heading out during peak hours if you can, drink lots of water, and stick to light cotton clothes.

Children, older adults, and anyone working outside should be extra careful.

There might be a little break with dust storms or light rain in parts of Rajasthan like Ganganagar, but overall, it's going to be seriously hot out there.