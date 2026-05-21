IMD warns Nautapa 9-day heatwave will hit North India
Get ready, North India, Nautapa, the infamous nine-day heatwave, is about to hit from May 25 to June 2.
The IMD says temperatures will soar between 40 Celsius and 44 Celsius in Punjab, Haryana, New Delhi and the NCR, with some spots likely crossing a scorching 47 Celsius.
This stretch is known for its relentless sun and barely any relief, thanks to Rajasthan folklore that marks these as the hottest days of the year.
Banda Uttar Pradesh records 48°C
Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh are already feeling the burn. Banda (UP) just clocked a wild 48 Celsius, the highest in India so far this season.
The IMD has put out heatwave alerts: avoid heading out during peak hours if you can, drink lots of water, and stick to light cotton clothes.
Children, older adults, and anyone working outside should be extra careful.
There might be a little break with dust storms or light rain in parts of Rajasthan like Ganganagar, but overall, it's going to be seriously hot out there.