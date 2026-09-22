IMD warns Odisha of heavy rain and strong winds
India
Odisha is bracing for some wild weather this week, with the IMD issuing a heavy rain alert for the state.
A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to bring up to 20cm of rain and strong winds (55 to 65km per hour) from Tuesday evening, raising concerns about flooding in low-lying areas.
Some Odisha schools and anganwadis closed
To keep everyone safe, schools in Khurda and Ganjam are closed, schools in Jagatsinghpur are closed on Tuesday, and schools and Anganwadi centers in Gajapati are closed from Tuesday to Thursday.
Odisha's chief secretary has also asked the collectors of 11 districts to remain prepared as more rain could hit interior regions through September 25.
Stay dry and look out for updates!