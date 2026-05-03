IMD warns of 5-day rain, thunderstorms disrupting travel across India

Travelers in India are advised to remain cautious as widespread rains, thunderstorms, and high winds are expected to disrupt transportation in several parts of the country. The All India Weather Summary & Forecast Bulletin released on May 2 has predicted heavy rainfall over the next five days in the Northeast and East regions of India. The South may also witness prolonged showers, impacting land, railway, and air travel.

Regional impact Heavy rainfall in northeastern states The Northeastern states are expected to be the worst affected by the weather. Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are likely to witness heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and strong winds. This could lead to flooding, reduced visibility, and landslides in hilly areas. The weather conditions may also affect road travel in these regions.

Additional warnings Conditions in eastern region West Bengal and Sikkim are also under a multi-day rainfall warning. Thunderstorms and strong winds are expected to intensify from May 4 to May 5. Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha will witness sporadic rain and thunderstorms over the next week. Thunder squalls with winds reaching up to 70km/h could lead to flight delays, train cancellations, and highway closures in these areas.

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Weather forecast Weather in north and central India Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan are likely to see sporadic showers with thunderstorms and windy conditions till the first week of May. Hailstorms and dust storms may also occur in isolated patches on May 4 and 5. The central region of India is expected to witness isolated thunderstorms with strong winds.

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Southern forecast Southern states to witness heavy rains The southern states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh are likely to witness scattered to widespread rainfall with thunderstorms till at least May 6. Heavy rains are expected in Kerala and Tamil Nadu till May 8. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana may see heavy showers on May 5 or May 6.