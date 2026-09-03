IMD warns of drier hotter September threatening farmers' harvests
India
Heads up: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says September will bring less rain and hotter days than usual.
This comes right when farmers need water most, as crops are hitting crucial growth stages.
With soil moisture expected to deplete and groundwater reserves under pressure, there is real concern about how this could affect harvests in many areas.
Experts urge water-saving for farmers
IMD senior scientist Karuna Sagar shared that the first week of September will be mostly dry, with only a little rain in the second week, and not much after that.
Experts are encouraging farmers to focus on water-saving techniques, since irrigation alone might not make up for the lack of rain and extra heat this month.