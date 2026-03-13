IMD warns of extreme weather conditions across India this week

Take precautions against heat-related illnesses

This isn't just about uncomfortable weather. Heavy rain and thunderstorms may raise the risk of flooding or landslides, which can disrupt travel and damage crops.

Out West, the heat wave may pose health risks; people should take precautions against heat-related illness, and the heat may stress crops and affect agricultural activity.

If you're in these regions, stay alert to local warnings and take care of yourself (and your plants).