IMD warns of extreme weather conditions across India this week
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says the weather's going wild this week.
Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds are set to sweep through the Northeast: think Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.
Meanwhile, Western and Central India (like Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh) are bracing for a heat wave with daytime temperatures well above normal.
Take precautions against heat-related illnesses
This isn't just about uncomfortable weather. Heavy rain and thunderstorms may raise the risk of flooding or landslides, which can disrupt travel and damage crops.
Out West, the heat wave may pose health risks; people should take precautions against heat-related illness, and the heat may stress crops and affect agricultural activity.
If you're in these regions, stay alert to local warnings and take care of yourself (and your plants).