IMD warns of extremely heavy rain from 2 low-pressure systems

Heads up: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says heavy to extremely heavy rain is coming to eastern, southern, and northwestern states over the next few days.

Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim are on alert from August 8-13, Bihar from August 8-9, and Jharkhand over the next three days.

Kerala and coastal and south interior Karnataka will get soaked too, especially in the next two days, thanks to two active low-pressure systems.