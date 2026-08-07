IMD warns of extremely heavy rain from 2 low-pressure systems
Heads up: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says heavy to extremely heavy rain is coming to eastern, southern, and northwestern states over the next few days.
Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim are on alert from August 8-13, Bihar from August 8-9, and Jharkhand over the next three days.
Kerala and coastal and south interior Karnataka will get soaked too, especially in the next two days, thanks to two active low-pressure systems.
Himachal Pradesh Uttarakhand eastern Rajasthan downpours
Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and eastern Rajasthan can expect steady downpours on August 8-13, August 8-13, and August 8-12.
Low to moderate flash flood risk is out for places like Mayurbhanj (Odisha), Ranchi (Jharkhand), and Bankura (West Bengal), especially in low-lying areas.
In just the past 24 hours, spots like Uttarakhand and eastern Rajasthan saw 12-20cm of rain; Assam, Nagaland, Jharkhand, and coastal Karnataka got hit with 7 to 11cm.