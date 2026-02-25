IMD warns of hail, rain, strong winds in these states
Heads up: The IMD says seven states—including parts of Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Andhra Pradesh (coastal), and Telangana—and Lakshadweep can expect scattered rain, thunderstorms, hail, and strong winds over the next 24 hours.
Dense fog expected in Punjab and west UP
This weather could mean tricky travel thanks to dense morning fog in Punjab and West UP—some spots are seeing zero visibility.
There's also a heads-up for farmers: hail and winds might damage wheat and vegetable crops.
Plus, if you're planning a trip to the hills (Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal or Uttarakhand), watch out for possible snowfall on Feb 26-27, 2026 (watch for travel disruption).
What about Delhi?
Delhi is expected to remain clear, with temperatures gradually rising over the next 2-3 days (around Feb 26-27, 2026).
But across much of north India, unusually warm days will stick around for now.