IMD warns of hail, rain, strong winds in these states

Dense fog expected in Punjab and west UP

This weather could mean tricky travel thanks to dense morning fog in Punjab and West UP—some spots are seeing zero visibility.

There's also a heads-up for farmers: hail and winds might damage wheat and vegetable crops.

Plus, if you're planning a trip to the hills (Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal or Uttarakhand), watch out for possible snowfall on Feb 26-27, 2026 (watch for travel disruption).