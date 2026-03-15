IMD warns of hail, rain, wind in parts of India

Farmers have been warned about possible harm from hail

This weather could make travel tricky and might damage crops. Farmers have been warned about possible harm from hail and strong winds.

Delhi is expected to be partly cloudy with strong surface winds of 20-30km/h on Monday, March 16.

Plus, a new Western Disturbance could bring more rain to Northwest India after March 17.

If you're in the affected areas or know someone who is, maybe let them know to stay safe.