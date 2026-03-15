IMD warns of hail, rain, wind in parts of India
Heads up: India Meteorological Department (IMD) says rain, thunderstorms, and hail are on the way for parts of East and Central India on Monday, March 16, 2026, with hailstorms forecast for Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand.
Expect squally winds of 50-60km/h, gusting to 70km/h, in parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand, with a broader chance of pre-monsoon activity across Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra (Vidarbha and Marathwada), Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.
Farmers have been warned about possible harm from hail
This weather could make travel tricky and might damage crops. Farmers have been warned about possible harm from hail and strong winds.
Delhi is expected to be partly cloudy with strong surface winds of 20-30km/h on Monday, March 16.
Plus, a new Western Disturbance could bring more rain to Northwest India after March 17.
If you're in the affected areas or know someone who is, maybe let them know to stay safe.