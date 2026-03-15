IMD warns of hailstorms, thunderstorms in parts of India
India
Heads up: IMD says thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, with gusts potentially reaching 50-70km/h, and even hail are likely in the western Himalayas and nearby plains on March 16.
Another round of rain and storms is set to hit northwest India from March 18.
Separately, maximum temperatures over northwest India are expected to fall by about 3-5°C during March 16-17.
Farmers advised to use hail nets to protect crops
If you're in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, or western Uttar Pradesh, expect possible hailstorms between March 15 and 19.
northeast states like Assam and Arunachal Pradesh are also looking at heavy rain around March 16-17.
IMD suggests farmers use hail nets to protect crops.
Stay weather-aware if you're out or have plans!