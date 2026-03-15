IMD warns of hailstorms, thunderstorms in parts of India India Mar 15, 2026

Heads up: IMD says thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, with gusts potentially reaching 50-70km/h, and even hail are likely in the western Himalayas and nearby plains on March 16.

Another round of rain and storms is set to hit northwest India from March 18.

Separately, maximum temperatures over northwest India are expected to fall by about 3-5°C during March 16-17.