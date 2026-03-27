IMD warns of heavy rain and snow across north India
Heads up if you're in north India: IMD says to expect plenty of rain and thunderstorms on March 29 and 30.
Blame it on a western disturbance and some cyclonic action, which will also bring snowfall to the hills and strong winds across the region.
Kashmir Valley could see especially heavy rain around March 30.
IMD forecasts rain across regions
From March 28-30, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh are in for more rain and snow.
The plains (think Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan) can expect moderate showers with thunder.
Central spots like Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha might get hailstorms too.
Over in the northeast (especially Assam and Meghalaya), widespread rain and gusty winds will persist through March 31; heavy rainfall is likely on March 28-30 and again April 1-2.
Gujarat is likely to receive rainfall on March 29-30; expect rain and the possibility of localized stormy conditions on those days, while coastal Maharashtra may receive rainfall on March 30.