IMD warns of heavy rain and snow across north India

IMD forecasts rain across regions

From March 28-30, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh are in for more rain and snow.

The plains (think Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan) can expect moderate showers with thunder.

Central spots like Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha might get hailstorms too.

Over in the northeast (especially Assam and Meghalaya), widespread rain and gusty winds will persist through March 31; heavy rainfall is likely on March 28-30 and again April 1-2.

Gujarat is likely to receive rainfall on March 29-30; expect rain and the possibility of localized stormy conditions on those days, while coastal Maharashtra may receive rainfall on March 30.