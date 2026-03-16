IMD warns of heavy rain in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh India Mar 16, 2026

Heads up if you're in Assam or Arunachal Pradesh: the IMD has issued a heavy rain alert through March 17, 2026.

This warning comes right after a tornado hit Odisha on March 15, which sadly took two lives and damaged over 100 homes.

The IMD is urging everyone to stay updated with official weather alerts and be cautious.