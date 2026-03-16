IMD warns of heavy rain in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh
India
Heads up if you're in Assam or Arunachal Pradesh: the IMD has issued a heavy rain alert through March 17, 2026.
This warning comes right after a tornado hit Odisha on March 15, which sadly took two lives and damaged over 100 homes.
The IMD is urging everyone to stay updated with official weather alerts and be cautious.
Thunderstorms expected across east and central India
Thunderstorms with gusty winds are expected across east and central India from March 16-19, peaking on March 16.
Mizoram and Assam are under a yellow alert for possible heavy rain.
Plus, starting March 18, a new Western Disturbance could bring more rain, lightning, and even hail to the western Himalayan region, so it's worth keeping an eye on the forecast this week.