IMD warns of heavy rain in eastern and northeastern states

May 2-7 rains in Himalayan states

From May 2-7, places like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand can expect scattered rain (and even some snow up high).

Thunderstorms with gusty winds are likely in several regions.

West Bengal and Sikkim will see the heaviest downpours around May 2-3.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu and Kerala might get isolated showers through May 4.

Bihar could see thunderstorms too. If you're in these areas, don't forget your umbrella!