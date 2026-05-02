IMD warns of heavy rain in eastern and northeastern states
Heads up, IMD has put out orange alerts for very heavy rain in Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, and parts of West Bengal.
Tamil Nadu's on yellow alert with a chance of heavy showers in some spots.
Hot and humid weather is also expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh.
Basically, a lot of eastern and northeastern states should get ready for wet days ahead.
May 2-7 rains in Himalayan states
From May 2-7, places like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand can expect scattered rain (and even some snow up high).
Thunderstorms with gusty winds are likely in several regions.
West Bengal and Sikkim will see the heaviest downpours around May 2-3.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu and Kerala might get isolated showers through May 4.
Bihar could see thunderstorms too. If you're in these areas, don't forget your umbrella!