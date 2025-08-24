IMD warns of heavy rain in Gujarat; orange alert issued

NDRF teams pulled 7 people to safety

Rising river levels have already triggered rescue ops: NDRF teams pulled seven people to safety from Juni Vaghadi village, and over 30 stranded railway workers were rescued near Ahmedabad.

With flood risks up, authorities have closed riverfront walkways and boosted patrols near key bridges.

Locals are being urged to stay alert as more downpours could mean waterlogging or flooding in both cities and villages.