IMD warns of heavy rain in Gujarat; orange alert issued
Gujarat is on orange alert as the IMD warns of heavy rain in several districts, especially in the north and central areas like Mehsana and Sabarkantha.
This wet spell—thanks to a low-pressure system and cyclonic circulation—looks set to stick around until August 30.
NDRF teams pulled 7 people to safety
Rising river levels have already triggered rescue ops: NDRF teams pulled seven people to safety from Juni Vaghadi village, and over 30 stranded railway workers were rescued near Ahmedabad.
With flood risks up, authorities have closed riverfront walkways and boosted patrols near key bridges.
Locals are being urged to stay alert as more downpours could mean waterlogging or flooding in both cities and villages.