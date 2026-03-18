IMD warns of heavy rain, snow in Himachal from March 18
Heads up if you're in Himachal Pradesh or planning a trip: IMD has issued yellow alerts — hailstorm yellow alerts for Kullu, Mandi and Shimla (March 18-19); heavy rain/snow yellow alerts for Chamba, Kangra and Kullu (March 19) and for Mandi and Shimla (March 20).
Expect snowfall in high/mid hills from the night of March 18 until the morning of March 21 and some pretty intense weather spells during this time.
Travel could get tricky
This wet spell could make travel tricky and affect popular spots like Manali, Shimla, Kufri, and Solang Valley.
There's also a risk of roadblocks or disruptions in hill areas.
If you're heading out or have plans around these dates, it's smart to stay updated on the forecast.
Extreme weather has already hit parts of HP
In just the last day, places like Lahaul-Spiti saw over 23cm of snow.
Thunderstorms and hail hit spots including Shimla and Kufri.
It's been seriously cold too, so bundle up if you're around!