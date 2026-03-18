IMD warns of heavy rain, snow in Himachal from March 18 India Mar 18, 2026

Heads up if you're in Himachal Pradesh or planning a trip: IMD has issued yellow alerts — hailstorm yellow alerts for Kullu, Mandi and Shimla (March 18-19); heavy rain/snow yellow alerts for Chamba, Kangra and Kullu (March 19) and for Mandi and Shimla (March 20).

Expect snowfall in high/mid hills from the night of March 18 until the morning of March 21 and some pretty intense weather spells during this time.