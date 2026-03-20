IMD warns of heavy rain, snow in North India

Rescue efforts for stranded tourists

The heavy snow stranded about 1,000 vehicles near Atal Tunnel and Rohtang Pass in Himachal Pradesh, leading to rescue efforts for stuck tourists.

Major roads in Jammu and Kashmir needed urgent clearing after two days of snow.

Popular spots like Badrinath and Kedarnath are also blanketed, which could disrupt travel plans for visitors, so travel plans could get tricky if you're heading that way.

Another round of bad weather is on the cards for March 22.