IMD warns of heavy rain, snow in North India
India
March 20 saw unexpected snowfall across Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir after a stretch of warm, dry weather.
The IMD says a western disturbance is behind the sudden change, with more rain, snow, and winds up to 60km/h expected through today.
Rescue efforts for stranded tourists
The heavy snow stranded about 1,000 vehicles near Atal Tunnel and Rohtang Pass in Himachal Pradesh, leading to rescue efforts for stuck tourists.
Major roads in Jammu and Kashmir needed urgent clearing after two days of snow.
Popular spots like Badrinath and Kedarnath are also blanketed, which could disrupt travel plans for visitors, so travel plans could get tricky if you're heading that way.
Another round of bad weather is on the cards for March 22.