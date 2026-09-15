IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana. The alert comes as isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected beginning Tuesday (September 15). The IMD predicts fairly widespread rainfall over the northern plains till September 17. Rainfall in varying degrees is expected in other parts of India as well.
Weather patterns
Heavy rainfall in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh
The IMD has also forecast widespread rainfall with gusty winds up to 50km/h in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh for today (September 15).
The intensity of the winds is likely to increase to 60km/h over the next two days.
This weather pattern is being driven by an approaching Western Disturbance, which will further intensify rainfall activity in the northern plains.
Nationwide impact
Rainfall expected in western and central India
The IMD has also warned of widespread rainfall in Western and Central India. The low-pressure area over Southeast Rajasthan and adjoining North Gujarat will continue to cause widespread rainfall.
Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely in the Saurashtra and Kutch regions on Tuesday, with rains expected to ease into scattered spells mid-week.
Regional forecast
Heavy rains in Northeast India
In East and Northeast India, heavy rainfall is expected in sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Tuesday.
The IMD has warned that this will be followed by isolated very heavy rainfall on Wednesday.
The northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya are also under a heavy rainfall alert till September 18 (Friday).
Southern India is also expected to witness isolated heavy showers on Tuesday. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and South Interior Karnataka are likely to receive rainfall.
Southern forecast
Heavy rainfall likely in southern peninsula
The southern peninsula will continue to see localized spells, with fresh heavy rainfall predicted for Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana toward the weekend.
The IMD has also issued a warning for fishermen not to venture along and off the Gujarat coast in the northeast Arabian Sea till September 16.
The warning comes as rough sea conditions are likely to prevail across parts of the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea later this week.