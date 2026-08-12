IMD warns of heavy rains across northwest and central India
India
Heads up: The IMD says big rains are on the way for northwest and central India.
Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal could see especially heavy downpours on August 13, with a low to moderate flash-flood risk in low-lying areas.
Rain through August 18 in Himalayas
Rain is also expected in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir through August 18, while Haryana, Punjab, East Uttar Pradesh, and East Rajasthan should brace for wetter days ahead.
In the last 24 hours alone, extremely heavy rainfall of 21cm or more was recorded in parts of East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh.