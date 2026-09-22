IMD warns of heavy rains in southern and eastern India
Heads up: big rains are on the way!
The IMD says a strong weather system over the Bay of Bengal is set to turn into a deep depression, bringing heavy downpours to southern and eastern India tomorrow.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam could see especially intense rain, while Odisha and Chhattisgarh are also in for some serious showers.
IMD warns fishermen off Bay coast
It's not just the east: Telangana, Karnataka, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Kerala should all expect heavy showers, while Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra should expect widespread rain.
Assam and Meghalaya will get isolated heavy showers at first, but more widespread rain from Wednesday.
The IMD has also warned fishermen to stay off the Bay of Bengal coast due to rough seas and strong winds up to 70km per hour.