IMD warns of rain, hail in Maharashtra until March 20
India
Heads up: IMD says light rain, thunderstorms, and lightning are likely in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar between March 18 and 20.
Most of Maharashtra is on alert until March 20, with some suburbs expecting showers after noon under partly cloudy skies.
Rain expected due to western disturbance
This rain follows weeks of heatwaves: temperatures recently dropped to a cooler 31 to 32 Celsius during the day.
The sudden change is thanks to a western disturbance mixing with local weather systems.
Bikram Singh, director of IMD Mumbai, has flagged possible hail in Marathawada, Vidharbha, and Madhya Maharashtra.
Usually March is dry here; this wet spell means cooler days ahead.