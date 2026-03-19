IMD warns of rain, hail in Maharashtra until March 20

Rain expected due to western disturbance

This rain follows weeks of heatwaves: temperatures recently dropped to a cooler 31 to 32 Celsius during the day.

The sudden change is thanks to a western disturbance mixing with local weather systems.

Bikram Singh, director of IMD Mumbai, has flagged possible hail in Marathawada, Vidharbha, and Madhya Maharashtra.

Usually March is dry here; this wet spell means cooler days ahead.