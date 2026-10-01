IMD warns of rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds Oct 1-7
Heads up: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says several parts of India are in for a wet week, with rain, thunderstorms, and some pretty gusty winds (up to 60km/h) expected from October 1 to 7.
States like Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and the Northeast should especially keep an umbrella handy.
IMD forecasts statewise rain and winds
Andhra Pradesh's coastal and Rayalaseema regions can expect rain and strong winds through October 5.
Karnataka gets widespread showers on October 1 over Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka.
Tamil Nadu is in for heavy rain and gusty winds on the same day.
Kerala faces isolated very heavy rainfall on October 1 and heavy rainfall during October 4-6.
In Assam and Meghalaya, watch out for heavy rain on October 1 plus lightning through October 2.