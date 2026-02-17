IMD warns of rain, thunderstorms in north India
Heads up if you're in Punjab, Haryana, or north Rajasthan—IMD says to expect scattered rain, thunderstorms, and lightning on February 17-18.
Gusty winds (30-40km/h) are also on the way thanks to a western disturbance moving through the region.
Low-pressure area might intensify around February 18
This weather could cause localized disruptions.
There's also a chance these conditions might stick around a bit longer if a low-pressure area intensifies around February 18.
Stay safe and keep an eye out!