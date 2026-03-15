IMD warns of thunderstorms, lightning in Kolkata
India
Heads up, Kolkata! The IMD has put out a yellow alert for Monday, warning of heavy rain and thunderstorms thanks to weather systems moving in from Bangladesh and the Bay of Bengal.
Expect lightning and gusty winds up to 50km/h in several southern West Bengal districts.
Stay prepared for possible disruptions
This weather could mean flooded streets, tricky commutes, and possible disruptions to travel and services, so it's smart to stay prepared.
The yellow alert is on for March 16, March 17 and March 21, but conditions are expected to be calmer on March 18-20 and on March 22.
Until then, keep an umbrella handy and watch out for updates!