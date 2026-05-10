IMD warns severe heat, Bay of Bengal low, northern storms India May 10, 2026

Heads up: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says big weather changes are coming.

Northwest, central, and western India are facing a severe heat wave: Barmer in Rajasthan just hit a sizzling 45.7 degrees Celsius!

These hot conditions could stick around until May 14.

Meanwhile, a new low-pressure system is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal and influence peninsular India in the next few days, while thunderstorms and rain are forecast separately for northern regions.