IMD warns severe heat, Bay of Bengal low, northern storms
Heads up: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says big weather changes are coming.
Northwest, central, and western India are facing a severe heat wave: Barmer in Rajasthan just hit a sizzling 45.7 degrees Celsius!
These hot conditions could stick around until May 14.
Meanwhile, a new low-pressure system is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal and influence peninsular India in the next few days, while thunderstorms and rain are forecast separately for northern regions.
Gusty winds, storms through May 14
If you're in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, or Delhi, expect gusty winds (up to 60km per hour) and thunderstorms through May 14.
Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand will also see stormy weather.
Down south in Kerala and Tamil Nadu? Get ready for heavy showers all week.
Central India isn't spared either—temperatures there are rising by two to four degrees Celsius soon.
Stay cool (and dry) out there!