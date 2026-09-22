IMD warns showers and thunderstorms across several Indian states today
The weather's a mixed bag today, according to the IMD.
Delhi will stay dry and warm, but if you're in Bengaluru or Hyderabad, keep an umbrella handy: showers are expected.
Gujarat is on alert for thunderstorms, while Maharashtra could see heavy rain in some parts.
The heaviest downpours are likely in Odisha and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.
Delhi 21°C to 35°C no rain
Delhi's temperatures will hover between 21 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius with no rain warning.
Bengaluru might get gusty winds along with rain, while Hyderabad should see moderate showers but nothing too severe.
Gujarat has isolated thunderstorm alerts, and Maharashtra's Konkan and Goa regions could get drenched.
Odisha and Coastal Andhra Pradesh should brace for more intense rainfall.
Tamil Nadu Puducherry Kerala weather alerts
Starting September 22, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are set for thunderstorms and lightning, while Kerala is also set for thunderstorms and lightning on September 22, and heavy rain is forecast from September 23 to 25.
If you're traveling or have plans outdoors there, it's smart to check local updates: IMD suggests taking precautions just in case the weather turns quickly.