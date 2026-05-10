IMD warns thunderstorms, hail and heatwave across parts of India India May 10, 2026

India's weather is all over the place this Monday.

The IMD says to expect thunderstorms in Delhi at night, with skies turning generally overcast toward evening, with gusty winds of 30 to 40km/h, gusting up to 50km/h,

hailstorms in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, with hail in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand a day later, and a heatwave alert in parts of Rajasthan, with Barmer reaching 45.7°C on May 10.

Basically, pack an umbrella or stay cool, depending on where you are.