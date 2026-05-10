IMD warns thunderstorms, hail and heatwave across parts of India
India's weather is all over the place this Monday.
The IMD says to expect thunderstorms in Delhi at night, with skies turning generally overcast toward evening, with gusty winds of 30 to 40km/h, gusting up to 50km/h,
hailstorms in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, with hail in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand a day later, and a heatwave alert in parts of Rajasthan, with Barmer reaching 45.7°C on May 10.
Basically, pack an umbrella or stay cool, depending on where you are.
Punjab Haryana Kerala Tamil Nadu rains
Hail and storms are set for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh starting May 11, with winds possibly reaching 60km/h.
Punjab and Haryana will see four days of rain.
Down south, Kerala and Tamil Nadu are in for a week of heavy showers.
Rajasthan Gujarat heatwave warnings, Barmer 45.7°C
Even with all this rain elsewhere, West Rajasthan and Gujarat aren't getting much relief: heat wave warnings are out until May 14, and East Rajasthan until May 13.
Barmer just hit a scorching 45.7 Celsius on Sunday, so folks there should keep staying hydrated and indoors if possible.