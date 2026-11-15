IMD warns Visakhapatnam fishermen to secure boats after Cyclone Arnab

Fishermen are doing their best to protect their boats with ropes and tires, but many are still struggling from losses: Cyclone Arnab alone damaged nearly 100 boats.

Arjili Dasu, a fisherman leader, shared that they're still waiting for relief from earlier damages, adding, "When three storms strike back-to-back during the peak fishing season, every warning means mounting debt for owners and lost daily wages for thousands of crew members and allied workers."

The IMD also warns of rough seas and strong winds ahead.