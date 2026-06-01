IMD yellow alert Delhi: thunderstorms, winds up to 60km/h India Jun 01, 2026

Delhi's getting a break from the heat, IMD says light rain and thunderstorms are on the way.

There's a yellow alert for June 1 and 2, with warnings about rain, lightning, and winds up to 60km per hour.

Expect more showers midweek and partly cloudy skies sticking around till June 6.