IMD yellow alert Delhi: thunderstorms, winds up to 60km/h
India
Delhi's getting a break from the heat, IMD says light rain and thunderstorms are on the way.
There's a yellow alert for June 1 and 2, with warnings about rain, lightning, and winds up to 60km per hour.
Expect more showers midweek and partly cloudy skies sticking around till June 6.
Delhi AQI 91, highs 35-37 Celsius
Monday's max temperature should be between 35 Celsius and 37 Celsius, climbing a bit by midweek.
The minimum hit a comfy 24.9 Celsius, two degrees cooler than usual.
Thanks to last week's rain, Delhi's air quality is looking up: AQI was at a solid 91 this morning for the second day in a row.