Imphal protesters march to CM bungalow after Meitei children killed
Manipur has been on edge after two Meitei children were killed in Bishnupur district, sparking more than a week of protests and clashes.
On Saturday, April 25, 2026, crowds marched toward the chief minister's bungalow in Imphal, demanding justice and answers.
Security forces tried to block their path, leading to stone pelting from protesters and tear gas from the police.
Several people were injured during the chaos.
Manipur protesters demand judicial CRPF probe
Protesters want a judicial probe into a recent Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) firing and better support for people displaced by ongoing conflict.
There are also calls to end an agreement with Kuki-Zomi insurgent groups.
Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has asked everyone to talk things out peacefully, saying the unrest is hurting daily life: markets are closed across Imphal.
Even with security deployed, tensions remain high as people keep pushing for justice.