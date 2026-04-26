Imphal protesters march to CM bungalow after Meitei children killed India Apr 26, 2026

Manipur has been on edge after two Meitei children were killed in Bishnupur district, sparking more than a week of protests and clashes.

On Saturday, April 25, 2026, crowds marched toward the chief minister's bungalow in Imphal, demanding justice and answers.

Security forces tried to block their path, leading to stone pelting from protesters and tear gas from the police.

Several people were injured during the chaos.