Imphal protests after Tronglaobi bombing killed 2 children, NIA probes
India
Imphal saw major protests after two children were killed in a bombing in Tronglaobi village on April 7.
The attack, suspected to be carried out by militants from Kuki-Zo areas, has pushed the National Investigation Agency to step in and investigate.
Checkon-Nongmeibung protesters clash with security forces
Crowds gathered in Checkon-Nongmeibung, demanding answers and justice for the victims.
Things got tense with some protesters clashing with security forces: stone pelting, catapults, and burning tires led to roadblocks.
Security responded with tear gas, but protests carried on late into the night, showing just how frustrated people are about ongoing violence between communities.