Imphal women hold torch rally demanding NRC 1951 base year
On Monday night, women in Imphal hit the streets with a torch rally, calling for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to be updated using 1951 as the base year, before any new census happens.
Their main concern: protecting Manipur's indigenous communities from illegal immigration and big demographic shifts.
The march started at Keisham-thong Hodam Leirak, but was stopped by police at Keishampat Junction under tight security.
No new census until NRC updated
The demonstrators want more than promises: they're pushing for strict action against illegal immigrants and raising alarms about people linked to Kuki militant groups.
Echoing Manipur's home minister , they insist that no new census should happen until the NRC is updated, hoping this will help safeguard their community's identity and future.