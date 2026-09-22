Imphal women hold torch rally demanding NRC 1951 base year

On Monday night, women in Imphal hit the streets with a torch rally, calling for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to be updated using 1951 as the base year, before any new census happens.

Their main concern: protecting Manipur's indigenous communities from illegal immigration and big demographic shifts.

The march started at Keisham-thong Hodam Leirak, but was stopped by police at Keishampat Junction under tight security.