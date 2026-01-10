Two people, including a minor, were arrested

'Impregnate childless women, get ₹10L': Bizarre scam dupes Bihar men

By Snehil Singh 12:45 pm Jan 10, 2026

The Nawada Cyber Police in Bihar have busted a scam that promised men huge rewards for impregnating childless women. The fraudsters had advertised the scheme as the "All India Pregnant Job" on social media platforms, luring victims with offers of free sex and financial incentives. Victims were asked to pay initial fees under the guise of registration charges and hotel tariffs before realizing they had been scammed.