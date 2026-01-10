'Impregnate childless women, get ₹10L': Bizarre scam dupes Bihar men
What's the story
The Nawada Cyber Police in Bihar have busted a scam that promised men huge rewards for impregnating childless women. The fraudsters had advertised the scheme as the "All India Pregnant Job" on social media platforms, luring victims with offers of free sex and financial incentives. Victims were asked to pay initial fees under the guise of registration charges and hotel tariffs before realizing they had been scammed.
Suspects apprehended
Ranjan Kumar, a resident of Nawada, was arrested along with a minor in connection with the scam. Superintendent of Police Abhinav Dhiman confirmed that four mobile phones used for the fraud have been recovered. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act against the accused.
Fraud details
The scam also included fake job offers and cheap loans under names like "Dhani Finance" and "SBI cheap loans." Victims were sent photos of female models to lure them into the scheme. Despite previous similar incidents in the Nawada district, this particular scam continued to attract victims. Nishu Mallik, in-charge of Nawada Cyber Police Station, has urged people to report suspicious activities immediately.