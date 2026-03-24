In a 1st, J&K residents rally to help Iran crisis victims
India
People across Jammu and Kashmir are joining hands to support those hit by the recent crisis in Iran.
What started in a few Shiite-majority neighborhoods has quickly spread, with communities from Budgam to Ramban pitching in.
The response is heartfelt: kids are giving up their piggy banks and jewelry, and families are donating whatever they can.
From jewelry to cash, donations pour in
From young Azir Fatima handing over her gold earrings to Misha Shakir offering her savings, everyone's doing their bit.
Donations have come from both Shiite and Sunni residents, including cash, jewelry, and household items.
Stories like Jana Begum giving away wedding jewelry for relief highlight how people are putting others first and showing real solidarity when it matters most.