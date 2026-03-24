In a 1st, J&K residents rally to help Iran crisis victims India Mar 24, 2026

People across Jammu and Kashmir are joining hands to support those hit by the recent crisis in Iran.

What started in a few Shiite-majority neighborhoods has quickly spread, with communities from Budgam to Ramban pitching in.

The response is heartfelt: kids are giving up their piggy banks and jewelry, and families are donating whatever they can.