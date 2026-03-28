In Barabanki Shankar Yadav kills Bablu, takes severed head home
India
A 25-year-old ice cream vendor named Bablu was killed in public by a local resident named Shankar Yadav, after a heated argument in Barabanki district, Uttar Pradesh.
The incident left the local community stunned, especially as Yadav took the violence further by taking Bablu's severed head home.
Police arrest Shankar Yadav, weapon recovered
Police quickly arrested Yadav at his house and recovered the murder weapon.
Bablu's sudden death has devastated his wife and two young children (he had been supporting his family through manual labor and selling ice cream).
The community is still reeling from the tragedy as police investigate what sparked such a horrific act.