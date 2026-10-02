In call, flydubai captain tells Modi what gave him courage
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot who narrowly averted a major mid-air disaster on a flydubai flight after he was stabbed by the co-pilot, who allegedly tried to crash the plane. Despite suffering serious injuries, Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing crew and passengers to intervene and prevent catastrophe. Machchhar said, "Whenever I'm in pain, I recite Hanuman Chalisa. At that time too, I only kept reciting the Hanuman Chalisa."
Twitter Post
PM, captain video call
#WATCH | PM Modi speaks with Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar through a video call and praises his courage, presence of mind and composure in how he saved many lives— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2026
The PM says to Captain Smit, "The whole country is praying for you. Maha Mrityunjay Jaap is being done for you and… pic.twitter.com/TCj3NDqASp
Convo
'Whole country is praying for you'
During their conversation, Modi once again applauded the pilot for his bravery and wished him a speedy recovery.
"The whole country is praying for you. Maha Mrityunjay Jaap is being done for you and your health. Your courage, presence of mind and composure saved many lives. The country can proudly say...Indians are not those who take lives, but those who are willing to risk their lives to save others," the PM said.
Captain
'Everyone played an equal role'
Machchhar, turning emotional, recounted his ordeal before PM Modi.
"You are my biggest idol. I feel proud of the way you are encouraging me."
He said he suffered many injuries but told himself he had to get up.
"I have been flying for over 17 years...so I could understand what was happening on the plane even with my eyes closed. I knew I had to make that last push....once I did, everyone else came in. Everyone played an equal role."
Safe landing
Flight made emergency landing in Saudi Arabia
The flight made an emergency landing at Saudi Arabia's Tabuk airport after a rapid descent of around 17,000 feet in two minutes.
Two off-duty flydubai pilots on board performed the landing under challenging conditions.
Captain Machchhar, who is stable now, has been shifted to the UAE for treatment.
Investigators from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Israel are probing the motive behind this near-fatal aviation incident.
Passenger intervention
Passengers stopped co-pilot's attempt to crash flight
A new video posted by Israeli news portal i24 has shed light on the terrifying moments aboard the flydubai flight.
Captain Smit Machchhar, severely wounded after being stabbed, is seen seeking desperate help from passengers. "Help me, help me," he can be heard shouting from inside the cockpit as passengers rushed in and stopped the co-pilot's apparent attempt to crash the aircraft.
One passenger was heard saying "he tried to crash the plane," referring to the Omani co-pilot.
Medical assistance
Israeli dentist attended to Captain Machchhar
The footage also showed likely Yaniv Hayun, an Israeli plumber, who subdued the co-pilot and helped steer the aircraft away from danger.
Dr. Shota Musaev, an Israeli dentist, attended to Captain Machchhar after he was injured.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed the co-pilot was radicalized and suicidal.
"We know that he underwent Islamist radical indoctrination," he told Fox News.
He said this information was based on the man's "personal information" but did not elaborate further.