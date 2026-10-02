In call, flydubai captain tells Modi what gave him courage    

During their conversation, Modi once again applauded the pilot for his bravery and wished him a speedy recovery.

"The whole country is praying for you. Maha Mrityunjay Jaap is being done for you and your health. Your courage, presence of mind and composure saved many lives. The country can proudly say...Indians are not those who take lives, but those who are willing to risk their lives to save others," the PM said.