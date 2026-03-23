In-laws of deceased woman can claim MVA compensation: Bombay HC

Court sets precedent for similar future cases

Luiza's in-laws challenged an earlier decision that only gave money to her parents, arguing that "legal representatives" should mean all dependents, not just immediate family.

The judge agreed, pointing out that both sets of parents relied on Luiza for support.

Even though the in-laws had already received some compensation for losing their son and grandson, the court directed that they receive a one-third share of the compensation awarded to the deceased woman's parents.

This sets a new standard for future cases involving extended families.