In-laws of deceased woman can claim MVA compensation: Bombay HC
The Bombay High Court held that the parents and parents-in-law of a married woman who dies in a road accident can claim compensation under the Motor Vehicles Act.
This comes after a tragic 2021 crash that took the lives of Luiza Chettiar, her husband Joaquim, and their son.
The court decided Luiza's in-laws also deserved support, not just her own parents.
Court sets precedent for similar future cases
Luiza's in-laws challenged an earlier decision that only gave money to her parents, arguing that "legal representatives" should mean all dependents, not just immediate family.
The judge agreed, pointing out that both sets of parents relied on Luiza for support.
Even though the in-laws had already received some compensation for losing their son and grandson, the court directed that they receive a one-third share of the compensation awarded to the deceased woman's parents.
This sets a new standard for future cases involving extended families.