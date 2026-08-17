In Raipur, Baba Ramdev warns protests can hurt children's education
India
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has urged people not to involve kids in protests, saying it can hurt their education.
In Raipur, Chhattisgarh, he asked, "When will the child study?" and stressed that children shouldn't be pushed into protests anywhere.
Baba Ramdev cites recruitment, unfair exams
Ramdev pointed to problems like unfair exams and recruitment as reasons why young people feel frustrated.
He warned that if these aren't fixed, more protests could happen.
He also encouraged the government to step up efforts to improve education and healthcare for everyone.