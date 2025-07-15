Next Article
Inamul Haq denies 'Love jihad' claims in Radhika Yadav case
After tennis player Radhika Yadav was tragically killed by her father in Gurugram, an old music video featuring her and singer Inamul Haq resurfaced online.
Despite police confirming the video has nothing to do with the crime, some social media users have wrongly accused Haq of "love jihad," fueling unnecessary controversy.
Inamul clarifies he and Radhika only worked once
Inamul Haq, who lives in Dubai, clarified that he and Yadav only met through tennis trials and worked together once on a small-budget music video—her mother was even present on set and her father approved the project.
He's offered to help investigators by sharing his phone records to clear things up.