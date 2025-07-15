India's alarming cyber fraud losses in 2025
India lost about ₹7,000 crore to online scams between January and May 2025, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Most of these scams are run out of high-security compounds in Southeast Asian countries like Cambodia and Myanmar, where trafficked workers—including some Indians—are forced into running fake investment schemes and other frauds.
India could lose over ₹1.2 trillion a year
The monthly losses jumped between ₹731 crore and ₹1,192 crore this year.
Investigators have found at least 51 scam centers abroad, with recruitment agents mostly operating from states like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.
The main traps include fake stock trading apps, digital arrest threats, and task-based investment offers.
If nothing changes soon, experts warn India could lose over ₹1.2 trillion a year to these cross-border cybercrimes—a wake-up call for stronger online safety measures.