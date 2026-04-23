Indefinite TSRTC strike halts Telangana busses as commuters scramble
India
Telangana's public transport hit pause as Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) workers went on an indefinite strike, leaving busses parked in depots and commuters scrambling for alternatives.
The main asks? Better pay and making RTC staff official state employees.
Hyderabad's metro stations saw big crowds as people tried to get around.
Telangana concessions fail to end strike
The government says it has agreed to 29 of 32 union demands, but the big merger with the state is still up in the air.
Officials have called the strike illegal and warned of possible action, while union leaders are holding their ground, hinting they'll keep up (or even ramp up) protests until everything is settled.