Inder Singh Chouhan, state minister's brother, booked after alleged threats
Inder Singh Chouhan, brother of a state minister, has been booked after allegedly threatening Priya Kag, a government officer in Alirajpur.
The clash started when Kag rejected some marriage scheme applications because of fake details.
CCTV footage purportedly shows Inder Singh angrily approaching her and reportedly saying he would "I will break your teeth and bury you alive right here. Everything in this Janpad will happen as per my wish. Who are you to tell me?"
FIR filed against Inder Singh Chouhan
Police have filed an FIR against Chouhan for intimidation and blocking an official from doing her job.
Kag admitted she is worried about how this could affect her work.
This is not the first time something like this has happened recently: just earlier, Pritam Singh Lodhi was also called out for threatening police officers.
All of this is making people talk about how safe government officials really are in Madhya Pradesh.