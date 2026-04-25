Inder Singh Chouhan, state minister's brother, booked after alleged threats

FIR filed against Inder Singh Chouhan

Police have filed an FIR against Chouhan for intimidation and blocking an official from doing her job.

Kag admitted she is worried about how this could affect her work.

This is not the first time something like this has happened recently: just earlier, Pritam Singh Lodhi was also called out for threatening police officers.

All of this is making people talk about how safe government officials really are in Madhya Pradesh.