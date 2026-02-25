India: 6 dead after drinking contaminated milk; vendor arrested

The tainted milk was suspected to have caused serious health problems like kidney failure and vomiting. Victims included a six-year-old boy and a 74-year-old man. Tests on hundreds of residents found more people with complications. Investigators said preliminary findings suggest that the contamination may have happened because ethylene glycol coolant leaked from the dairy's cooling machine into the milk supply.

Patients in critical condition

Right now, seven hospitalized patients are in critical condition—including babies and young children—with some needing ventilators or dialysis.

Authorities are testing dairy products for safety, while special medicines have been brought in from other cities to help those affected.

The Food Safety Authority is demanding answers as the investigation continues.