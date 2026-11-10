India accounts for 49 of world's 50 most polluted cities
India
India now holds 49 of the world's 50 most polluted cities, according to AQI.in.
Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan tops the list with an eye-popping AQI of 821, while Delhi, often in the spotlight for its smog, sits at a distant 24th place.
The only non-Indian city on the list is Lahore, Pakistan, ranked 14th.
Northern India cities record hazardous AQI
It's not just Delhi struggling: cities across northern India like Bathinda and Sirsa are seeing AQIs well above safe limits (629 and 544).
Places like Hisar, Faridkot, Ludhiana, and Jaunpur are also facing hazardous air.
With winter making things worse, these numbers are a clear call for urgent action to clean up the air.